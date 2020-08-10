JoAnn Arlene Huus Eklund

Lew and JoAnn also raised and showed Appaloosa horses for many years. As with the drilling company, that commitment to excellence was always there driving them to become the very best. Their hard work and dedication led to their first National Championship in 1975 with their stallion “The Executive”. Their closed book breeding operation led to over 60 National or World Championships and as a result, the Executive, Lew and JoAnn and several of their mares were inducted into the National Appaloosa Horse Club’s Hall of Fame in 2003. Lew and JoAnn also started and produced, with the help of many volunteers, the Sagebrush Circuit Appaloosa Horse Show held in Elko, NV, which ran for almost 20 years and was one of the biggest Appaloosa shows in the country. They also funded the National Appaloosa Horse Club Youth Foundation scholarships for many years. Through the many aspects of being successful breeders, the most fulfilling and exciting role to JoAnn was staying up all night with Lew and the pregnant mares, helping them foal or just watching, mesmerized by those newborn beautifully colored Appaloosa foals and dreaming of their futures. The Eklunds’ horses were highly prized nationally and also have been sold and shipped to Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, France, The Netherlands and Italy.

If the true test of a person is how they contribute in their community, JoAnn and Lew were a testament to the term of “giving back”. Because of their success and appreciation for all that mining and the City of Carlin had done for them, JoAnn and Lew were committed to giving back in every way they could; volunteering time and resources, organizing, working on committees or simply helping fund the many projects undertaken by the City of Carlin, Carlin Combined Schools, kids’ sports or club activities and independent projects. JoAnn served on the American Legion Scholarship Committee for many years and enjoyed watching the students grow and develop through their years in Carlin and beyond. She took an active interest in many activities in Carlin and baked pies, cakes, bars or dishes for any event and took cherished Christmas trays to the Police Station, Post Office and anyone else lucky enough to receive one. JoAnn was also active in the annual Museum’s fundraiser, the Great Humboldt Duck Race, and because she bought so many duck entries, she was the Lucky Winner several times! Her heart was made of pure gold and she loved the selfless reward of giving back, most of the time quietly and anonymously. For their many acts of kindness and involvement in the community, Lew and JoAnn were named Carlin Citizens of the Year in 2002. They also received the Life Time Achievement Award from the City of Carlin, Elko County Commission and the State of Nevada as well as the U.S. Congressional Special Recognition Award. For their contributions to the Carlin Senior Center, they were honored with a permanent plaque at its entry.