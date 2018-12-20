April 5, 1938 – December 18, 2018
JoAnn Southworth Loughney passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on December 18, 2018. She was born April 5, 1938, in Pocatello, Idaho to Chester Lloyd Southworth and Vivian Mae Harris. JoAnn was the fifth of eight children. JoAnn was married to David Wallace Loughney on August 5, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She is survived by her husband, David Wallace Loughney; children, Junell Williams, Delbert Wallace (Leigh) Loughney, Wynn (Irma) Loughney, Lonny Loughney, Thomas (Melissa) Loughney, Delwyn (Lisa) Loughney, Todd (Amy) Loughney, Dwain (Amy) Loughney, Abbie (Jay) Duffy, Jenny (Dennis) Price; son-in-law, Tom Martin; 52 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy, Lorene, Laveda, Virginia, Dwain, and Melvin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester Lloyd and Vivian Southworth; sister, Alta; daughter, JanaLee Martin; son-in-law, Craig Williams; and granddaughter Dawna Loughney.
JoAnn’s life was a life of service. She found peace in who she was and what she was supposed to do through the teachings of Jesus Christ and the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 on Friday, December 28, at the Ashton LDS Stake Center, 512 North 2nd Street, Ashton, Idaho 83420. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Services are under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.