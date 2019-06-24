April 10, 1967 – May 30, 2019
Jock Allen Visser was born April 10, 1967 to Janis Storwold and John Visser in Ogden, Utah. Jock passed away May 30, 2019 after he lost a courageous battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. Jock is survived by his sister, Sue Edwards and her husband, Don; his fiancé, Sally Goodrow Devine and son Patrick; brothers and sister-in-law Ray Pearce, Merlin Edwards and Sharon Goodnight; nephews, Daniel and Shannon Mutchler; grand nephews and nieces; and friends he considered part of the family.
Jock owned his own business as a home and office repairman in the Las Vegas area since 1999. Jock loved being outdoors, on hunting and fishing trips with his family, as well as hiking. Jock had a wicked sense of humor and loved playing music.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Tina Kay. A Memorial service to be held at Carlin First Baptist Church on Thursday, June 27 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow. Memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to Hope Lodge, a cost-free home away from home for cancer patients at Cancer.org/HopeLodgeNorthPhoenixDonate or Hope Lodge North Phoenix, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK 73132.
