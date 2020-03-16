Jody Allen
Jody Allen

Jody Allen

May 24, 1974—January 15, 2020

Jody was a fun loving outdoor person. He loved Rottweiler’s, riding his motorcycle, and loved his kids. He will be missed by many.

Celebration of life: VFW Hall May 23rd, 2020 11am-3pm

