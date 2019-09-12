November 3, 1934 – September 3, 2019
Joe W. Lundy, 84 passed away at his son’s home in Tooele, Utah, after a long term illness. Joe was born in Grandview, Washington, the second child and second son of Elmer and Margaret Lundy. As a boy he grew up around the rowdy logging camps and sprawling cattle ranches of the Pacific Northwest. He was seven years old when World War II started and along with his older brother Eric, who was only ten, drove truck in a large lumber camp, both boys doing a man’s job as most men were off fighting. His mother liked to tell the story that when he was a boy of nine he scrounged around and found some wire, wood, screws, nails, foil, old knobs and odds and ends and sat down and made a strange looking but working radio.
When Joe was nineteen he married the love of his youth, Betty J. McCammon. They wasted no time starting a family and with baby boy in tow headed to Los Angeles where he attended an Electronics school. He did so well that upon graduating he was offered and accepted the offer to teach there. This put him on the lifelong path of radio and television broadcasting. Joe had a commanding and professional voice well suited for radio announcing. But his real expertise was as an Electronic Engineer. Joe helped to build, maintain and operate Radio and Television stations throughout the west including Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
Joe was a natural with a rifle and knife, and rod and reel. Joe never hunted for sport, but to help feed his hungry family of five growing boys through the long cold and dark Montana winters. Life for him and with him was always an adventure. He was the smartest man I’ve ever known. But it wasn’t his work that defined him. He was not a religious man, but was a man of strong morals and values. Joe always cared more for the least among us. We were very lucky to have him as a Father, Husband, Brother, Son, Grandparent and Friend. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; brothers, Eric and Sam; parents, Elmer and Margaret, and youngest son, Thomas. He is survived by sons, Joseph, John, George and Robert; sisters, Margaret (Missy), and Mary; as well as, many grandsons, granddaughters and great grandchildren. His passing marks the end of an era. A better time because of the men who lived in it such as him. He will not soon be forgotten and he will be greatly missed.
