July 13, 1964 – March 1, 2020
Joel Armand Vega was born on July 13, 1964 to Jule and Joy Vega in Elko, Nevada and passed away on March 1, 2020. He married the love of his life, Janine, in 1986, and had two daughters. Joel started on at the City of Elko when he was in high school, and upon finishing school in Twin Falls, he returned and worked at the city until he retired. When he retired, he started working at Fifth Gear Powersports. He was an extremely devoted, hard worker, and he loved his family at Fifth Gear. He was a very kind, selfless person who was willing to help anyone. Joel was also a talented musician, mechanic and outdoorsman. He loved working on automobiles and ATVs, riding motorcycles, running equipment, hunting, his dogs, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janine Vega; his two daughters, Jessi Vega and Jamie Armstrong (Clay); brothers, Jake and Jeff Vega; niece, Barbara Vega; nephew, Keith Vega; grandchildren, Olivia, Mia and Colt Armstrong and many other family members and friends. Joel was preceded in death by his mother and father Jule and Joy Vega.
Services will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Mater Dei Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nevada Department of Wildlife, unrestricted to any program, 6980 Sierra Center Pkwy #120 Reno, NV 89511.
