May 15, 1925—August 15, 2018
Joel Noble Skelton, 93, of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Noble was born on May 15, 1925 to Joel H. and Esther Skelton in Elko, NV. He was a WWII Veteran and served in the army in the Rainbow division. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged on 42946. Prior to retirement, Noble was a small aircraft mechanic, pilot and flight instructor. Noble is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roberta Skelton, his children, Kevin Skelton (Karolee), Deanna Holsapple (Bill) and Darren Skelton, his sister Velma Groppi, grandchildren Aaron Brown (Catherine), Kara Foster (Travis) and four great grandchildren.
As per Noble’s wishes, no services will be held.
