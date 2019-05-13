{{featured_button_text}}
John Alan Heathman

October 2, 1966 – May 4, 2019

John Alan Heathman, 52, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2019 in Battle Mountain, NV. John was born to Donna Longacre on October 2, 1966 in Ontario, OR. He graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1985. After school he began a long and successful mining career working for Echo Bay, Newmont, Barrick and F&H Mine Supply.

John is survived by his daughters Bailey (Oscar) Roybal of Spring Creek, NV, Ashton Heathman of Reno, NV; mother, Donna Longacre of Battle Mountain NV; girlfriend, Michelle Neilhouse, and her daughters Sami and Andie of Battle Mountain, NV; brothers, Chris Heathman of Boise, ID; Andy Heathman of Las Vegas, NV; Tony (Sara) Heathman of Battle Mountain, NV; sister, Misty (John) Silva of Vancouver, WA; his best friends; Troy and Jodie Price of Battle Mountain, NV; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley and Harold Longacre of New Plymouth, ID; uncles Terry Longacre of Idaho, Falls ID; and uncle, Norman Wells of Battle Mountain, NV; and his aunt Sandra Warden of Payette, ID.

Memorial service will be performed at the Battle Mountain Civic Center on May 17, 2019 at 12:00pm.

