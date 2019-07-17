John C. Norton of Spring Creek, Nevada passed away on July 11th due to complications from a heart condition. John was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Later he married his Ragnhild (Ronnie) and attended Brigham Young University where he earned degrees in American History and Geography as they began building their lives and a family together.
John made a career of sales and marketing in the food and restaurant industry. His profession took him and his family to various parts of the United States, and they ultimately settled in Spring Creek, Nevada where they have lived for the past twenty-seven years. John loved this part of the country with its many freedoms and opportunities.
John was an avid reader. His primary interest was the study of the building of America during the American Revolution and the commitment and inspiration of the Founding Fathers of our nation. John was a scholar of the Constitution of the United States of America and he was a patriot at heart. He also delved into the study of ancient Greek and Roman cultures and history, but his first academic love was always the history and ideals that have founded America and made her great.
Local service groups will miss John’s enthusiastic and tireless contributions to the community. His influence for good and example of high moral character made him a key part of local organizations, where he will be greatly missed.
John was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He accepted many callings in the church willingly during his lifetime of service, but his most enjoyable calling was serving others as a member of a Bishopric. He and Ragnhild were sealed together in the Manti Temple and they are secure in their knowledge that their marriage and family ties will endure through the eternities.
He is survived by his wife Ragnhild, son Ben (Chantell), daughter Astrid (Douglas), and grandchildren, Adrianna (Jakob), Jessica, Alaina, Kynan, Ethan, Adalyn, and his half-brother, Thomas Allen Moore.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 77 Spring Creek Parkway in Spring Creek, Nevada. Viewing from 9:00 – 10:45 AM with services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Highland City Cemetery, Highland, Utah, on Monday, July 22nd, at 2:00 PM MST.
The family wishes to express their love and gratitude to all who have assisted and supported them at this difficult time.
