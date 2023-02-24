May 1, 1930—Februay 16, 2023

Along with his positive attitude, grateful heart and love for his family, John Carter (Jack) headed off for his final adventure on Thursday, February 16. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters as he ascended the trail. He was born in Elko, Nevada, on May 1, 1930, to parents, John Leslie and Marguerite Bellinger Carter. Jack’s Nevada and ranching heritage were always points of pride for him. He spent his early years on the 2U Ranch in Lee, Nevada, with his parents and brother, Don, where he began his education in a one-room schoolhouse. Jack’s family owned and operated the Elk’s Hotel and event center in downtown Elko when they moved from the ranch. He graduated from Elko High School in 1949, went on to attend West Point for two years and finished his education at Utah State University, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Upon graduation from Utah State, he served in the United States Air Force for three years as a navigator. As a reserve officer, he served in the Nevada National Guard and as a liaison officer to the Air Force Academy. He retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a self-employed real estate appraiser in Reno.

Jack was always athletic and enjoyed being on the move. Hunting, fishing, skiing, cycling and hiking were among his favorite endeavors, and he did his best to make sure that his daughters and grandchildren had the opportunity to enjoy these cherished activities too. Community contributions were important to Jack. He was a Reno Rotary president, member of the Prospector’s Club, YMCA board member, Jr. Ski Program instructor, and he served on numerous committees for the Appraisal Institute, in addition to local and national philanthropic organizations. He enjoyed his “membership” in the Coney Island Coffee Club and was a savvy chef when it came to producing wild gooseberry and chokecherry syrups and jellies. Family was among his greatest treasures. He married Andra Berger, also an Elko native, in 1958.

He is survived by Andra, his steadfast friend, supporter and eventual caregiver. He is also survived by daughters: Dawn Pappas (Jim), Julie Ott (Werner), Barbara Snelgrove (Dave), all of Reno. Jack was so very proud of his eight grandchildren: Nicholas Pappas (Lauren), Sarah Pappas (Emory), Jackson Pappas, Wesley Ott, Andrew Ott, Ann Snelgrove (Dave), John Snelgrove and Mary Snelgrove. These grandkids have learned to love the Ruby Mountains, Graeagle and many adventures of their own thanks to the influence of their Grandpa Jack.

Jack’s family would like to express sincere thanks to Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Nevada Land Trust, P.O. Box 20288, Reno, NV, 89515 or to the Sky Tavern Jr. Ski Program (Marce Herz Foundation), 21130 Mt. Rose Hwy., Reno, Nevada, 89511.

Jack will be privately inurned at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Reno. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life on March 19, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Napa Sonoma Bar and Grill in Reno.