April 30, 1945—August 22, 2022

John “Court” Kimball passed away peacefully today, August 22, 2022 at the age of 77 after a prolonged battle with liver cancer. Court was born on April 30, 1945. Son of Frances Lake Kimball Pelton. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Ben H. Pelton, a sister, Lynn Kimball and numerous aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra Freeland Johnson Kimball and by the five children he loved and helped raise: David (Jamie) Johnson, Travis (Brooke) Kimball), Jeff (Katrina Weaver) Milne, Derek (Whitney) Kimball and Sara (his favorite red headed daughter) (Phil) Bowman. He leaves ten grandchildren: Ryan, Nicole, David, Alli, Emmett, Bridger, Connor, Wyatt, Paisley, and Court. One sister Wendy (Michael) Holloway and a niece, Elizabeth.

Court graduated from Highland High School and from Long Beach State with a degree in accounting. Court will be remembered as a man of integrity and forthrightness. You never had to wonder what Court was thinking because he would tell you. He lived life on his own terms without apology. Court cared deeply for his friends and his family.

Court embraced the chance to start up a new office of C.H. Spencer in Elko, Nevada. He loved the work, the people, and the country. He found peace there and at his cabin at Strawberry. He loved his (usually) red pick-up trucks. Ford Motor Company will notice a drop in sales. He loved lamb and Picon punches at the Star; a glass of Jameson; camping and four-wheeling; Lynn’s sourdough pancakes; beautiful starry nights; amazing sunsets and fishing. He was a tenacious reader of pump manuals (yes) and books of every genre. A favorite was “The Pale Blue Dot” by Carl Sagan.

Ten or so years ago, while on a trip to the Florida Keys, he chartered a fishing boat with his son-in-law, Phil. The name of the boat was the Final-Final. That name is appropriate to this moment as we wish a Final-Final goodbye to an incredibly special man, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed.

To honor Court’s wishes, there will be no funeral.