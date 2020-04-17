John Edward Thomas Cross

May 27, 1961 – February 18, 2020
On February 18, 2020, Thomas Edward John Cross unexpectedly passed away due to accidental death at his home at 89 W Main St., Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.
Thomas, known to many as Tom Henry, was born in Hayward, California to Thomas E. and Jeanette (J’Nette) Cross on May 27, 1961. On his first birthday, the family moved to Carlin, Nevada to be closer to his grandparents, John and Dortha Hofeldt. There, he was surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles where family picnics were held along the Humboldt River, holidays, and family vacations to Green River, WY were taken to visit his great grandparents, Georgia and Tom Brannan. He was such a cute little boy with sparkling brown eyes, a big smile, and everyone adored him. Unfortunately, when he was just a lad, his parents decided to move the family to Hunter, Utah now known as Kearns. A couple of years later, his younger sister Crystal was born and he adored and loved his sister. Together they spent many happy moments playing games, cowboys and Indians, and riding bikes. Tommy attended Hunter Elementary, Granger Junior High and High School. Tommy was a quick learner, enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music and loved swimming. Tommy had many friends and was always the life of the party with his kind heart, passion for life, and gentle demeanor.
After high school, Tommy decided that he wanted to branch out and move to Green River, WY to spend time with his grandparents Hofeldt and cousins. He had so much fun reconnecting with his cousins and spending time swimming the Green River. Tommy was a free-spirit, fun loving person who cared about nature, loved to spend time riding horses and helping grandpa with chores feeding the animals. One of grandpa’s bulls, named Spanky, became a well-known rodeo bull where Tommy and Grandpa John Hofeldt, followed the rodeo circuit throughout the West. Through shared experiences, laughter, hard work and respect for one another, they developed a strong bond that lasted a lifetime. He always said that being at the ranch was some of his happiest years.
Because of his enthusiasm for life and his yearning for adventure, he decided to become a Semi Truck Driver traveling the lonely roads of the USA. He drove for numerous companies and at one time owned his own Semi Truck that was beautifully designed which he was so proud of. He never met a stranger during his years on the road and when you met Tommy, he had a dazzling smile on his face and his demeanor made you feel like you had known him a lifetime. When Tommy was not driving truck, he would spend time with his sister, Crystal, brother-in-law Troy, and nephews, Tory and Levi Walker or his mother who lived in Evanston, WY. Tommy and his mother spent hours laughing, telling stories and “shooting the breeze” over a cold beer. They both had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest!
During the past several years, Tommy owned a home with his mother, J’Nette in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Although she resided in Wyoming, they were very close, supportive of one another and she truly adored her son. J’Nette always said that Tommy was so blessed to have wonderful friends in Lava who gave him support, who loved him and became his “extended family”.
“Tom Henry, a true Cowboy whether he rode a Harley a horse or that old black bull named Pete, and smooth as that silk scarf around his grandfather’s neck. Tom was an old soul with a Cowboy Hat that had seen its better days. But if that hat could talk…we would hear laughter from stories shared with his grandpa Hofeldt or excitement and joy when riding his Harley down that lonely rode. But, to his friends, the song “Fly over States” by Jason Aldean describes him best”. Written by Dena Ledou.
Tommy will be missed by his family and friends, and his spirit will live on Forever! He will always be remembered for his “Love for Life – Yearning for Adventure – Gentle and Kind Heart”.
He is survived by father, Thomas E. Cross, nephews, Levi and Tory Walker; brother-in-law, Troy Walker; stepfather, Earl Phillips; best friends, Donald Hainlain, Dena Ledou, and aunts, uncles and cousins. Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, J’Nette Cross Phillips; sister, Crystal Cross Walker; grandparents, John W., and Dortha Hofeldt and Mr. and Mrs. Cross.
