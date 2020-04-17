John Edward Thomas Cross

Thomas, known to many as Tom Henry, was born in Hayward, California to Thomas E. and Jeanette (J’Nette) Cross on May 27, 1961. On his first birthday, the family moved to Carlin, Nevada to be closer to his grandparents, John and Dortha Hofeldt. There, he was surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles where family picnics were held along the Humboldt River, holidays, and family vacations to Green River, WY were taken to visit his great grandparents, Georgia and Tom Brannan. He was such a cute little boy with sparkling brown eyes, a big smile, and everyone adored him. Unfortunately, when he was just a lad, his parents decided to move the family to Hunter, Utah now known as Kearns. A couple of years later, his younger sister Crystal was born and he adored and loved his sister. Together they spent many happy moments playing games, cowboys and Indians, and riding bikes. Tommy attended Hunter Elementary, Granger Junior High and High School. Tommy was a quick learner, enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to music and loved swimming. Tommy had many friends and was always the life of the party with his kind heart, passion for life, and gentle demeanor.