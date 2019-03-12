February 21, 1968 – March 8, 2019
On Friday, March 8, 2019, John Frandsen, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 51.
John was born February 21, 1968 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Karl and Iris. He married the love of his life, Jan Nelson, on May 10, 1986. They moved to Elko in 1988 and raised three sons, Seth, Jacob, and Bradley. John worked as a heavy equipment operator at the mines, most recently with Barrick. He had a loving and infectious personality and always made his friends part of his family. He loved entertaining and was famous for his Dutch Oven dinners. He enjoyed hunting with friends and his boys and anything with big tires. He will always be remembered as “Jammer”, “Papa” and “Uncle John”.
John is survived by his wife, Jan, sons, Seth (Jordan), Jacob (Elise), and Bradley (Maggie) and seven grandchildren with another on the way; father, Karl, brother, Ken, sisters, Yvonne, Marie, Marlene, and Karlene; several nieces, nephews and brother by another mother, Charles Hunter. He is preceded in death by his mother, Iris, and brother, Bruce.
A viewing will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home. On Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3001 North Fifth Street, Elko, a viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kind gestures during his illness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.