February 3, 1947 – April 25, 2020

John Gilbert Szathmary, loving husband and father, died peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday April 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 73 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born on February 3, 1947 in Quincy, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents, Sidney (1995) and Vera Theresa (Gilbert) Szathmary (1997), whom he devoted himself in their last days, and his great-grandson Nyle Petersen (2013).

John graduated from Shortridge High School in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1965. He started college at Purdue University, but left early to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. He served one tour in Vietnam. During his time of service (1967-1971), he was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct and National Defense Service Medals. Late in his military service, he met his first wife in South Dakota and had two children with her.