John H Reed

September 9, 1941 – June 25, 2020
Our beloved father and grandfather passed away suddenly at his home in Spring Creek, NV on June 25th. He will be dearly missed not only by us but by our large extended family as well.
John was born in Elko, Nevada to Hugh R. Reed and Mary L. Arrascada on September 9, 1941. He was preceded by them in death as well as his wife, JaneAnn Reed. He is survived by his brother Kincaid E. (K.L.) Reed, his children, Beth L. (Brian) Hayes, and Owen K. (Kaitlin) Reed, his granddaughters Hilary Hayes, Marissa Hayes and grandsons Kevin Hayes and Oaklee Reed.
John was a rancher, a cowboy through and through, happiest when he was out in the field riding a horse or a four wheeler. He loved his whole family and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was kind, gentle, big-hearted, and always ready with a laugh or story.
A celebration of his life will be planned near fair time. In lieu of flowers, please send memories or photos of John’s life to johnhughreed@gmail.com. A memorial fund has been set up at Nevada State Bank.
