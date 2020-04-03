John Harlan White went to Our Lord on March 30, 2020. He was 84. He served our country and state for 36 years in the Naval Reserves (4 years) and Nevada Highway Patrol (32 years). He retired from the NHP in October 1993, having achieved the rank of Major (Deputy Chief). He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Maureen, his sons Troy (wife Vicki) and Todd (wife Angela), along with 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild.