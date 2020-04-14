John Leask Collett

Up to that time John had seen horses and cowboys only in story books: Michael, The Colt; Born to Trot; King of the Wind; Sea Star, Orphan of Chincoteague; The Book of Cowboys; and Comanche. When the family moved to Nevada the dream became reality because real horses and cowboys were right in town at the fairgrounds because Elko is Cowboy Country!

Summer of 1946 the Collett family began what turned out to be 5 years of driving north out of Elko to the ranch of a patient, Bertie and Golden Hyde, in Roland, Idaho. That first day the Hydes convinced Ruth and George to let their son stay on the ranch through the summer which turned out to be five summers. Then, every fall, Bertie and Golden would bring John and his black mustang, Tramp, (by then John had his own horse, a black mustang taken off the Diamond A desert between Idaho and Nevada) back to town before school started so he and Tramp could ride in the parade and take part in “Town Class” competition in the center ring during the Elko County Fair. Downstairs we have many small gold cups John and Tramp won.