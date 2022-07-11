September 2, 1961—July 4, 2022

John Manuel Nachiondo passed unexpectedly July 4th, 2022. John was a life-long Northern Nevadan, and the son of Spanish Basque parents, Jess and Eleanor (Domingo) Nachiondo.

John was born in Winnemucca, Nevada on September 2, 1961 and he grew up with his four siblings and many friends in Winnemucca. John graduated from Albert M. Lowry High School in 1979 where he enjoyed playing football. John loved camping, fishing and hunting during his youth, and he shared many deer hunting adventures with his dad and the other men of his family. As a young man John met Jamie Jo Lowe and the two courted and eventually married. John and Jamie had three children and raised them together in Winnemucca and then Elko, Nevada. John was a great dad and grand-dad and was very proud of his children, and eventually his grand-children. John was also proud of his Spanish-Basque heritage and was a lifetime member of the Elko Basque Club. The family enjoyed many weekends and holidays at Wildhorse Reservoir where John kept his camp trailer nearly every Summer for the past twenty years. John lost his wife, Jamie Jo, to early onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2018. John was a loving and supportive husband throughout his wife’s tragic illness and in fact throughout their 34 years together.

A new chapter in John’s life began when he met his current wife, Lisa Bailey, in Elko Nevada. John romanced Lisa, and the two were married in 2019. They merged their families and became one. John and Lisa shared many adventures together and spent valuable time with family and friends. Their companionship and love were always apparent to those around John and Lisa.

John worked hard, having inherited a strong work-ethic from his parents, Jess and Eleanor. After graduating from high school John worked as a surveyor for High Desert Surveying Company. He then worked helping to construct the Valmy Power Plant outside Winnemucca. John worked at Hycroft Mine for many years. His jobs allowed John to learn the skills of operating heavy equipment and mechanics which would later propel him to success when John relocated his family from Winnemucca to Elko, Nevada for wonderful job opportunity. John was hired at Perry Crane in Elko, subsequently acquired by Sterling Crane in 2007. John was quickly advanced to a lead role in the Elko branch of the company, and John was a dedicated, very important employee for 22 years. John was nearly always available for the company and was highly revered for his dedication, and his abilities. John was a mentor to many and a huge asset to any company lucky enough to have him as an employee. John was Operations Manager at Sterling Crane most recently.

John was a big fan of the band AC/DC, Ford Trucks, and fast boats. John was able to test out his brand-new side-by-side with his wife Lisa and his brother, Jose, the day before he passed. John was camping and enjoying himself at Wildhorse Reservoir when he suddenly became ill. John was in one of his favorite places with many of his favorite people. John was very compassionate, and his family and friends reaped the benefits of John’s willingness to step up whenever needed. He was a no-nonsense leader which made people want to follow him. John was a man of few words but when he spoke it was important to listen. John was practical and wise.

John is preceded in death by his former spouse, Jamie Jo, parents: Jess and Eleanor, sister Evelyn, and brother Jessie.

John is survived by his wife Lisa, children: Jennifer (Matt Obieta), Jeremy (Serena Nachiondo) and Jared (Monique Nachiondo), grand-children: Nerea, Josani and Ariya, brothers Jose and Jim, and his many extended family and friends.

John was taken from Lisa, his children, his large family and so many friends and co-workers much too early in his life. We will all miss John dearly.

A celebration of life is planned for October 1st at the Elko Basque House.