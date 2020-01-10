John McCulloch Waage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 1975, John became the project manager to build a new concept nuclear power plant in Colorado and the family moved to Longmont, Colorado. He later worked for Stoller Corp in Boulder consulting for electrical utilities across the US. Indulging his love of the outdoors, John spent countless hours with family and friends hiking, biking, fishing, camping and skiing, golfing, running, and hot air ballooning. He became a loyal Rockies baseball fan.

John and Pam moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1991 where John worked on environmental clean-up of uranium milling. The couple joined the outing club and enjoyed many outdoor excursions with family and friends. They introduced their grandchildren to new adventures like hikes in the Canyonlands and canoe trips on the Green River.

An avid biker, John took many long biking excursions, including trips across the Canadian Rockies, the coasts of Oregon and California, across Italy with Pam for their 50th anniversary, and a coast to coast trip across the USA.