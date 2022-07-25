John R. Anderson

November 5, 1942—June 26, 2022

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”—Winnie the Pooh

John passed away, surrounded by family, knowing he’ll be in our hearts forever. He will be missed by his wife of 57 years, Terrie; his children: Mike and Brandi; grandchildren: Kelly, Bryce, Lumina fka Audrey and Caevan; great-grandchildren: Kai, Finnley, and Aetheria; kitties: Sassy, Lavender and Shonee; as well as many friends and more family whose lives he has touched.

John loved the rugged beauty and rich history of Northeastern Nevada, hiking its hills, canoeing the Ruby Marshes, fishing its streams and hunting Elk, Deer and Antelope. In addition to his love of the outdoors, after retiring from the Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC), John was active in the community as a member of the Elko County Chapter of the Nevada Archaeological Association and the City of Elko Planning Commission.

John requested we remember him privately, with no memorial service. If you wish to celebrate John’s life with us, please give to the Northeastern Nevada Museum in his name.