John Raymond Morales

August 30, 1963 – June 10, 2022

John passed away on June 10, 2022 from a massive heart attack at NNRH. He was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts on August 30, 1963. John was an Underground Haul Truck Operator for Nevada Gold Mines. He has also worked for Newmont, Barrick, Intrepid, Jerritt Canyon, Great Basin Gold through his mining career. He took time off from mining for a couple years and drove Taxi for Elko Taxi where he met many great people in and around Elko. He also worked for El Aero as a fueler and redesigned one of their fuel trucks which he took great pride in doing all the work by himself. He was a dedicated, hardworking employee for every company he worked for.

When his children were young, he dedicated his spare time to coach them in many sports that they played. He made sure to never miss a game. At one time the two boys were in All Stars for baseball in Reno and Spring Creek, during the same week, he made every game making sure to drive back and forth between the two fields.

John was a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his mom, Prestina and sister, Bernadette.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Pennye Morales; daughter, Celeste (Lance) Piano of Belen, NM; two sons: Jonathan (fiancé Katie Griffin) Morales and son, Joshua Morales; his grandkids: Hunter Walkos and Hayven Walkos of Belen, NM, Aalyah Morales, Kassidy Morales, Lileanna Morales and Mason Morales all of Elko, NV; his dad, Lorenzo Morales; brothers: Cristobal, Larry, Gilbert Morales and sister, Marie Morales all of Goodyear, AZ; brother, Jesus (Evelyn) Morales of Reno, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

RIP John…’Til we meet again.