John Reeves

May 12, 1968 – June 15, 2020

John lost his 3 year battle with cancer on June 15.

John loved hunting, fishing and camping and just being with his family and friends, but most of all spending time with his granddaughter Karlee. He spent most of his working career with Barrick Gold Mines and his last year with SSR Marigold.

John passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Leatha Reeves, his daughter, Erika Reeves and his only grandchild Karlee Reeves along with many family members and friends.

John is preceded in death by his mom, Marlene Reeves, his dad Kelton Reeve and his sister Keli Reeves (Nunn)