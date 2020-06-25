John Reeves

May 12, 1968 – June 15, 2020
John lost his 3 year battle with cancer on June 15.
John loved hunting, fishing and camping and just being with his family and friends, but most of all spending time with his granddaughter Karlee. He spent most of his working career with Barrick Gold Mines and his last year with SSR Marigold.
John passed away at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Leatha Reeves, his daughter, Erika Reeves and his only grandchild Karlee Reeves along with many family members and friends.
John is preceded in death by his mom, Marlene Reeves, his dad Kelton Reeve and his sister Keli Reeves (Nunn)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.