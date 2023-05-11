April 7, 1940—May 8, 2023

On Monday, May 8, 2023, John Roy Ynchausti passed away. John was 83 years of age and lived in Nampa, Idaho with his wife, Alice M. Ynchausti.

John was born April 7, 1940 in Elko, Nevada, where he was raised by Andres and Alice Ynchausti with his brother, Barney Ynchausti. He graduated High School in Elko, Nevada. John worked for the United States Postal Service and California School Districts, during which time he raised and was father to 9 children, 17 grandchildren. John enjoyed various activities varying from Football, Hockey, Coaching, Boating, and different hobbies over the years. But none seemed to compare to his love of hunting and fishing up in Kamas, Utah with his good friend, David Cracroft. John was a loving father and husband spending a lot of his time with his family at events and activities.

John Ynchausti is survived by his wife, Alice Ynchausti; children: J.C. Ynchausti, Roy Brazell, Randy Ynchausti, David Brazell, Shawnee Buisan, Shannon Ynchausti, Elaine Brazell, Don Lee Ynchausti, and Brian Ynchausti; daughters-in-law, Teresa Ynchausti, Sue Ynchausti, Patrice Ynchausti, Wendy Ynchausti, Debbie Brazell; son-in-law, Rick Buisan; grandchildren: Logan Ynchausti, Hanna Ynchausti, Colin Ynchausti, Jennifer Ynchausti, Parker Ynchausti, Whitnie Ray, Derek Ynchausti, Logan Brazell, Madison Brazell, Eli Brazell, Jennifer Brazell, Summer Brazell, Micheal Stephens, Ashley Stephens, and Joshua Stephens; great-grandchildren: Mckay Ynchausti, Ezra Ynchausti, Lincoln Ynchausti, Harper Ynchausti, Brighton Dustin, Keira Dustin, Graham Ray, Ariana Lokke, and Marcus Lokke; Pet, Nero (granddog).

A funeral service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with a viewing from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and a funeral service from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Greater Life Church, 504 S. Diamond, Nampa. Burial will be held on Monday at 1:00 P.M. May 15, 2023, at the Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com.

The Ynchausti Family would like to thank Mark and Suzie Snead, Greater Life Church, John Yraguen & Nampa Funeral Home.Quote—“Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.”—John Wayne