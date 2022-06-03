January 28, 1960—June 2, 2022

John T. Katseanes, born January 28, 1960, died June 2, 2022 in Boise. John was born and raised in Blackfoot, Idaho, and returned to the state of his birth when he moved to Boise in 2016. John raised three children and lived in Elko, Nevada from 1992 to 2016.

All his life, John loved the outdoors. Attending college at Utah State University, working as a geologist and in exploration at Barrick Goldstrike, camping with his family, fishing, flying his Cessna 182, painting, carving, sketching and photography —all reflected this passion.

John is survived by his wife, Carol Jean Crothers, his mother Rodonna Katseanes, his three adult children—Emily Katseanes, Elizabeth DeMars and Sam Katseanes, his brand new granddaughter Dahlia Belle, a stepdaughter Kylen Holt, sister Angella Grosely, brothers Rich (and wife Debbie), Tom (and wife Kaye), Alan (and wife Kathleen), and a deep bench of friends, family and people he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his father Ted, and brother Kris.

John died from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a rare and insidious disease. His family was able to spend his last days with him at St Luke’s Hospital as he became free from the ravages of his damaged lungs. He told his family he was looking forward to meeting Mahatma Ghandi. He also offered to take messages to the other side for $5,000 each. Let us know if he delivered.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at noon at the Marianne Williams Park Shelter in Southeast Boise, Idaho. Bring a lawn chair.

Condolences can be posted at caringbridge.org/public/john.kats Donations can be made to the Idaho Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group, 5571 N. Royal Park Ave, Boise, Idaho 83713 in his memory.