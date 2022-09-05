November 9, 1936—July 31, 2022

John Willard Adams, 85, passed away peacefully on July 31, with his loving family and nephew, Mark Boltis by his side. He was born on November 9, 1936, in Ely, Nevada to George, Jr. and Louise Adams.

Willard proudly served in the US Navy from 1956 to 1962. He will be remembered as a caring man who loved fishing, hunting and (most of all) his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Adams; sons: Cy Adams (Jayne), Mike Adams (Connie); daughter, Darby Adams; grandchildren: Amber Adams (Dallas Sever), Jenelle Owen (Chris), Ryan Adams (Courtney); great-grandchildren: Calli, Brody and Easton Owen, Liam and Kinsley Adams, and Ryder Sever; his brother, Dwight Adams (Dolly); sister, Virginia Adams, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents: George, Jr. and Louise Adams; grandson, Zachary Herrell; brothers: Melvin and Chester Adams; and in-laws: Wesley and Pansy Knight.

Willard will be honored with full military honors on the 9th of September 1000 hours at the Elko Veterans Cemetery. Refreshments and snacks will be available after the ceremony at the Hampton Inn. “As per his wishes, ashes are to be spread during a family gathering at his favorite hunting spot in White Pine County.”