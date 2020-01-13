September 9, 1953 – January 2, 2020

With heavy hearts the family of Johnny Dean Burwell, announce his passing from this world on January 2, 2020, from illness at the age of 66.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Johnny was born in Denver, but spent his youth in northern California where he enjoyed diving for abalone, and exploring the west coast. He worked for a sawmill with his Uncle Loren, but relocated to northeastern Nevada to pursue a mining career in mine maintenance. Retiring from Newmont in 2018, he remained in Nevada until his death.

An avid outdoorsman, Johnny enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting rocks. All with false promises to family members that they were, “Just off the road”. Family BBQs were a favorite, along with old “B” grade sci-fi movies. He was straight with his word, honorable, and loved his country deeply. He was a good man, and had accepted Jesus Christ as his savior. To whom he will be returning home.

He is survived by his wife Connie of 21 years, his younger brothers, Rodger and Stephen, his children, grandchildren, and many friends. Memorial services are to be held on January 25, 11:00-1:00 at Christ Community Church 322 Fairgrove, Spring Creek NV.