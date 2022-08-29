Johnny Elwood Johnston, Jr.

August 15, 1978—August 21, 2022

John (John Boy) passed away and joined his very best friend and grandfather, Kenneth Quintana in heaven on the morning of August 21, 2022.

John was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on August 15, 1978 to Johnny Elwood Johnston, Sr. and Vanessa Colleen Johnston (Quintana). John grew up in Elko, NV. He attended elementary school, middle school, and high school in the Elko area. After high school, he started his career in the drilling industry. Growing up, he enjoyed picking on his sisters and everyone around him that he loved. You know he loved you when he teased you, and he did a lot of teasing.

He enjoyed anything and everything outdoors including, hunting, fishing, ATV riding, snowmobiling, cutting firewood, riding his motorcycle, working on vehicles as a mechanic as a hobby, and loved figuring out how to fix anything. He enjoyed many years in the hills with his grandfather cutting firewood. His grandpa was his best friend growing up and they had many memories together.

He was married to his first wife, Michelle (Rudy) Brugato from 1999 to 2011. He had three children with his first wife, Michonne Rains, Anthony Johnston, and Travis Johnston. He loved his children very much and he enjoyed sharing all his hobbies and the things he loved to do with them. He started as a driller helper in the late 90’s and worked his way up of the years learning about drilling operations during his career. Over his years in the drilling industry, he became very successful and well respected as a drilling operations manager that he thrived at for many years. A few of the companies he worked for was Rimrock, Connors Drilling, Kettle Drilling, American Drilling, and Major Drilling. From 2004 to 2006, he had the opportunity to move his family down to Australia where he was an Operations Manager for Connors Down Under Drilling.

John was always outgoing and never could sit still. He really enjoyed living life and getting out and doing things as well as helping others when they needed his help. He met his wife, Leslie Lyn Green, in 2019 and got married in 2020. John and Leslie were a wonderful match for each other, they had a love that they had both dreamed of for many years. They shared the last three years of John’s life together. John had many friends in Elko and Spring Creek and was common to run into them everywhere he went in town. John will be truly missed by all.

The family he left behind who will miss him every day include his wife, Leslie Johnston; his children: Michonne Rains (Taylor), Anthony Johnston (Kara), Travis Johnston; his parents: John Johnston, Sr. (Lois) and Vanessa Johnston; his sisters: Cynthia Rynearson (Jason), Jaren Johnston (Jon); his grandchildren: Autumn Rains, Ryder Rains, and Allison Johnston and many, many, many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Quintana; his maternal grandmother, Louise Quintana; his paternal grandfather, Howard Johnston; his paternal grandmother, Janet McKennon; paternal step-grandfather, James McKennon, and his niece, Thalía Perez.

You will be very missed John.

We love you.

To honor John’s wishes, there will be no funeral services held, however the family will be hosting a Celebration of Life Memorial to honor and celebrate John’s life with a future date to be determined.