December 19, 1956 – May 14, 2020

Jon Andrew Uriarte passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020. Jon was born on December 19, 1956 in Elko, to Louie and Patricia (Mitsie) Uriarte. He attended Elko schools, and graduated in 1975. During school, Jon was active in baseball, football, and wrestling.

After graduation, Jon lived in Spain for several months. When he returned, Jon joined the family insurance business — Insurance Management Services (IMS).

In 1983, Jon was married to the love of his life, Dawn Griswold. Their son, Dain Andrew, was born in 1984, and their daughter, Hillary Louisa, was born in 1987. In 1987, Jon and his family moved to Ely, Nevada to expand the insurance business by opening a branch there. Jon and his family returned to Elko in 1991, and he worked at IMS until he retired in 1994. After leaving the insurance business, he owned and operated Diamond Liners for several years. He then managed the multiple properties he and his business partners owned around Elko.