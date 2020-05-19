December 19, 1956 – May 14, 2020
Jon Andrew Uriarte passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020. Jon was born on December 19, 1956 in Elko, to Louie and Patricia (Mitsie) Uriarte. He attended Elko schools, and graduated in 1975. During school, Jon was active in baseball, football, and wrestling.
After graduation, Jon lived in Spain for several months. When he returned, Jon joined the family insurance business — Insurance Management Services (IMS).
In 1983, Jon was married to the love of his life, Dawn Griswold. Their son, Dain Andrew, was born in 1984, and their daughter, Hillary Louisa, was born in 1987. In 1987, Jon and his family moved to Ely, Nevada to expand the insurance business by opening a branch there. Jon and his family returned to Elko in 1991, and he worked at IMS until he retired in 1994. After leaving the insurance business, he owned and operated Diamond Liners for several years. He then managed the multiple properties he and his business partners owned around Elko.
One of Jon’s biggest passions in life was coaching baseball and being a mentor and positive influence for the children he coached; he started coaching after he finished high school and continued until his son aged out of Babe Ruth in 2001. He also enjoyed coaching his son’s football teams, and All Star baseball teams. His time was most enjoyably spent, though, with his family. Whether playing fantasy sports with his son, excessively spoiling his grandkids, hunting with his family, or fishing at their family cabin in the Ruby Marshes, Jon’s favorite place to be was together with his family, whom he loved dearly.
Jon will be remembered by those who knew him well for his quick, sharp wit, his strong, stubborn Basque demeanor, and his mischievous smile that always made it seem like he was in on a joke that you just hadn’t quite caught on to yet.
Jon is survived by his wife, Dawn, his son, Dain (wife Jenny and son, Quinn), his daughter, Hillary (husband Clark, daughters Jonnie and Louisa, and son, Calvin), his sister, Michele, and his brother, Mitch. Jon will be missed by all those who knew him, loved him, and were influenced by him throughout the years.
The family will be having a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please make donations to Elko Little League in Jon’s name.
“And then the man, he steps right up to the microphone
And says at last just as the time bell rings
“Goodnight, now it’s time to go home.”
Then he makes it fast with one more thing,
“We are the Sultans, we are the Sultans of Swing”
— Dire Straits
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.