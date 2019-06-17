September 13, 1944—June 12, 2019
Jonathan Lalonde Pinne passed away June 12, 2019 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. He was born to Lalonde and Elzabeth Pinne on September 13, 1944.
Jonathan retired from the submarine division of the US Navy and the State Department. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; their two daughters, Athena Locke and Elizabeth Stanfill and their respective spouses, Matt Locke and Jason Stanfill; as well as his grandchildren, Kyle and Katroena Ashley, Jaden Locke, and his great grandchild Dominic Wiebe. Johnathan is also survived by his nieces, Johanna Miller and Jennifer Sprout, and his nephew, Brian Barton. The family held a private memorial in his honor and celebrated his amazing life.
