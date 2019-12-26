Jonnie Delong Banks

September 16, 1942 – December 21, 2019
Johnnie DeLong Banks (John), 77, of Elko, NV passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home. He was born September 16, 1942 in Delta, Utah to Rosalie A. and Alma DeLong Banks. He was a 1960 graduate of Orem High school. He served in the Utah Army National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart Dalleen Thacker on August 14, 1962 in the Manti LDS temple. After their marriage they moved to West Jordan, Utah where they raised their family. In 1990 they moved to Elko, NV. Dalleen and John were married for 37 years when she passed away on April 6, 2000.
John remarried Christine Jones Jensen on July 20, 2001 in Elko, NV. They were later sealed in the Jordan River LDS Temple on July 19, 2003. Chris was a good companion for John and cared for him throughout his final days.
He enjoyed spending time with his brother and his four sons and two sons-in-law. They enjoyed hunting, shooting and jeeping. He could do anything, fix anything or solve any problem. We will miss him greatly. He liked to tease and had a nickname for each of his children and grandchildren.
John is preceded in death by his wife Dalleen Thacker Banks, son, Lonnie D. Banks and parents Rosalie A. and Alma DeLong Banks.
He is survived by his wife Christine Banks Elko, NV. His five children: Bret (Carrie) Banks, West Jordan, Ut; Lauralyn (Russell) Shelley, Henderson, NV; Travis (Kellie) Banks, Sandy, Ut; Wyatt (Natasha) Banks, Henderson, NV; Chantiel (Thomas) Graves, Eagle, ID; Brother: Monty (Jane) Banks, Las Vegas, NV; Sister: Ann Baker, Clinton, Utah.
23 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:00 am Saturday, December 28, 2019
Orchard Stake Center
955 N. 300 East
Orem, Utah 84057
10:00 am viewing and welcome reception
