May 3, 1980—May 13, 2022

Jose A. Lopez, 42, left this world peacefully Friday, May 13, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jose battled cancer for 2 and a half years and didn’t stop fighting till the last day.

Jose was born on May 3, 1980 in La Palma, Michoacan to Javier Lopez and Eusebia Pineda. He is one of five siblings: Sylvia, Jesus, Roberto, and Yulia.

Jose moved to Elko, Nevada at the age of 16 years old where he started his life. Jose started his career at Kimberly nursery. He also worked for Ormaza Construction where he moved up and was a lead foreman. Jose then decided to start a new career at Nevada Gold Mines where he worked at the goldstrike roaster.

In 2000 Jose met the love of his life, Lorenza Lopez. They got married and created five beautiful blessings: Adriana, Luis, Andrea, Erika, and Javier. Jose and Lorenza were devoted to each other for 22 years.

Jose enjoyed fishing, doing projects around the house, listening to music, and spending time with his family. Jose made sure the family gathered often and because of that, we have so many wonderful memories with him.

Jose is survived by his wife and children, his parents, siblings, and many more family members and friends. Jose will be remembered for his contagious laugh, bright smile, his love for his family, and his work ethic.