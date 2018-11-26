Try 3 months for $3
Jose Antonio Arvaizagoitia Telleria

August 26, 1942 – November 13, 2018

Jose Antonio Arbaizagoitia Telleria, 76 years old passed away on November 13, 2018 at his home. He was the husband of Gillan Telleria. They shared 20 years of marriage together and have two children. Jose was born in Orduna Bizkaia, Spain on August 26, 1942. He was the son of Don Manuel Telleria and Dona Josefa Arbaizagoitia had two brothers; Manulo and Carlos Telleria and three sisters, Anne, Josefa and Marivic Telleria. He served in the military in Spain. He came to America May 1968 as a shepherd. Around the 1970’s he moved to Elko, Nevada. Jose worked in construction as a carpenter and lastly owned a small business. He had two divorces to Valere & Guadalupe.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Jose’s hobbies were handball, Mus, poker, cooking, traveling, watching soccer and most importantly spending time with the family. He will be remembered for his loving support to his family. Jose is survived by his spouse Gillan Telleria; children, Joe and Iraila Telleria. He was predeceased by his parents, Manuel and Dona Josefa; brother, Manulo Telleria and sister, Marivic Telleria.

His wish was for him not to suffer if his health would decline, to be cremated and that there will be no funeral. He will be missed by everyone who loved and knew him. Rest in peace Jose. Donations may be given to any organization of your choice. Thank you to Genesis, Home Health Services, Inc.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jose Antonio Arvaizagoitia Telleria
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments