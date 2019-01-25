December 16, 1952—December 27, 2018
Jose Carlos Guzman, 66, died Thursday, December 27th at Renown Hospital in Reno, NV after a nearly three yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Jose was born in La Piedad, Michoacán in Mexico on December 16th, 1952 to parents Jose Guzman and Juana Huaracha Guzman. He spent his youth in Mexico but moved to the United States as a young adult, eventually landing in Elko, NV where he met the love of his life, Kathryn Michelle Crapo. Jose and Michelle were married at St. Joseph’s Church in Elko on July 15, 1978. They initially relocated to Los Angeles, CA, but returned to Elko in 1982 following the birth of their son. Jose then started his career in Elko as a bartender at the Red Lion Inn & Casino, and over the years worked his way up through various roles to Head Bartender, Food and Beverage Manager, and eventually General Manager. Through his time in Elko Jose also held positions at Matties, Wingers, The Commercial Hotel, High Desert Inn, Stockman’s Casino and various local organizations including the Elko Chamber of Commerce. Jose’s wife passed in early 2016, and his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer followed shortly after. At that time he moved in with his son’s family in Reno, NV and began treatment. He spent his remaining years in Reno spoiling his granddaughters, and traveling to Oakland to catch Raiders games with his son or visit his family in Mexico when he was feeling well enough to do so. Jose was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Kathryn Michelle, siblings Antonio, Maria de la Cruz, Nicolasa, and Teresa, and brother-in-law David. He is survived by his son Andrew, daughter-in-law Briana, granddaughters Olivia and Viola, brothers Juan and Tito, sisters Carmen, Genoveva, Lorenza, and Rosa, brothers-in-law Jack, Ronald, and Steven, mother-in-law Joan, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. In keeping with Jose’s request he was cremated. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Church at 1035 C St, Elko, NV 89801 on Friday, February 1 at 10am. Please consider a memorial donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Jose’s honor at https://pancan.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.