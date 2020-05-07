Joseph Berrueta, Jr.
Joseph Berrueta, Jr.

April 28, 1928 –April 27, 2020

Dr. Joseph Berrueta Jr, 91, of Melba, Idaho, formerly of Elko, Nevada passed away April 27, 2020. Services were under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

