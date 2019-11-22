Joseph (Joe) B. Hawkins was born to Herbert and Bessie Hawkins on March 29, 1955 and passed away following a brief illness on November 20, 2019. During his career he worked for the City of Elko Fire Department, Water Department and Sewer Department. Joe also was a plumber for a few contractors around town. Joe served his country through the Nevada Army National Guard.

Joe is preceded in death by his mother and father, Brother Ray and Daughter Billi Jo. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Sis), son Tommy (Mel) and granddaughters Sydney and Kayleigh, his sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Craig Haase, Brothers Jeff and Steve Hawkins, Aunt and Uncle Rosie and Jay Hendrickson and many cousins. Per Joe’s request, no services will be held. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.