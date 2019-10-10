March 14, 1933—September 19, 2019
On September 19, 2019; Joseph Robert Vizina’s heart stopped beating in this world and he went to join his family in the next. The following words are from Bob, himself. Those who knew and loved him will appreciate his final soliloquy.
Bob Chez, also known as Joseph Robert Vizina, has gone “belly-up”. He shuffled off this mortal coil on September 19, 2019. He was 86. Pretty damned good, after a dissolute youth.
Chez who wrote this obit, wants it known he did not “pass away”, “go to his final reward”, or “enter into eternal rest”. No, he is decidedly dead. D-E-D. Or, in the memorable words of the late Andy Griffin, “He expahred”. (He did!)
Chez was born of mixed parentage, man and woman, March 14, 1933, in Elko, Nevada. He entered life with little hair and no money – harbinger of things to come. A prominent proboscis his first sobriquet “The Little Robin.” He acquired numerous other nicknames, later ... most of them unprintable.
Chez’s early learning was acquired in his hometown, both in and out of school. As for higher education, he was a lousy student and despite a scholarship promptly flunked out of the University of Nevada in 1952. Too much beer. Too few crib notes. Ever game, after service as a navy draftee, he tried college life again in 1958. This time the University of Michigan. Same shortcomings. Same results.
He had done better, earlier at Elko County High School, becoming especially involved in student activities and government, serving his senior year as student body president. It was at ECHS that he formed many cherished, lifelong friendships. He was a big zero with the coeds but had the distinction of once dating the homecoming queen.
Chez began a broadcasting career while still in high school, at KELK in Elko. And culminated thirty years later at KOH in Reno where he was a familiar voice for almost nineteen years.
In 1981, Chez began a new career in public relations at Nevada Bell where he became active in community events. During his careers, at one time or another, he received several appreciated but undeserved honors. He was chosen one of Reno’s “Ten Most Watchable Men” by a distinguished female panel. He was bestowed “The Silver Mike” and the Jerry Cobb Radio Pioneer Awards by the Reno Press Club. Also, the Public Relations Society of America Hall of Fame Award, the Nevada Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame, the NCCJ Humanitarian of the Year Award and the honor of “Doctor of Sheep Dip” from the annual Sheep Dip show. He was also a regular member of the “Club Elko” monthly lunch group.
Chez took early retirement from Nevada Bell in 1993 and had pretty much dogged it since, relishing in the true meaning of “retirement”.
He had the extreme good fortune of marrying the two great loves of his life: Cathy, the mother of his four children, who died in 1992 and his soulmate, Roz who succumbed in 2008.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Miriam; father, Alvin; three brothers, Norman, Paul and Roy. His daughter and son-in-law, Joni and Ken McClelland, and his son, Kent. Also, several faithful canines.
Chezizina is grateful to be survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he was known as G. Bob or Bob Bob.
No funeral or memorial service is planned. During his lifetime, he was honored far more than he deserved. No further tributes are necessary. He Had A Good Run.
As per his request, no service is planned. The family will gather for a private dinner at the Vizina home on Friday, October 11, 2019 to remember those who are gone. We miss you. Forever VizmoStrong!
