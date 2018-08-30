September 1, 1994—December 23, 2017
Joseph Wade Andreozzi Celebrating the life of Joe on September 22, 2018 at 5:00pm at the Elko Basque Clubhouse. Anyone who knew Joe, knows he loved a good time with lots of laughs. We ask you to come and enjoy his favorite foods, a few drinks, and share some of your fondest memories.
