March 5, 1921 – July 13, 2020

Josephine Abalos Roark Kley passed away on July 13, 2020 with her sweet, courageous daughter, Patricia, by her side all the way. She was born to Jose Maria and Josephina Abalos on March 5, 1921 in LaPiedad, Mexico. She immigrated to the United States at age 3. Her father was working for the Southern Pacific Railroad and was able to bring his family with him. The family settled in Montello, Nevada where she attended school. After graduation Josephine met and married Clonnie Roark. They had three daughters that survive her; Phyllis (Oliver) Breschini Elko NV; Patricia Butterfield (Jerry, deceased) Ogden, UT and Shirley (Jean) Iribarne, Elko, Nv. They later divorced and she met and married Arthur Kley on April 30, 1960. They had one son, William (Rhonda) Jacksonville, FL.

While living in Montello Josephine owned and operated the Montello Grocery Store. She did it all including butchering her own beef. When she moved to Ogden she worked in culinary for a short time before she went to work at DDO where she continued to work until her retirement.