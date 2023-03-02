November 20, 1952—February 28, 2023

BUTTE—It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Joyce Jaca Williams, of Battle Mountain, Nevada on February 28, 2023. After her battle with a cancerous brain tumor, she passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Joyce was born on November 20, 1952, to Jess and Aurelia Jaca in Winnemucca, Nevada. After Joyce graduated from McDermitt High School in 1970, she and Tonya Jones attended business school in Reno, NV. In 1971, she hopped in her pink Nash Rambler with the black and white checkered seats and headed to Salt Lake City where she earned her dental assistant certificate.

In 1971, Joyce met John Williams at a basketball game in Battle Mountain. After riding around in Tonya Jones’ Chevelle for the evening, the two fell in love. Joyce and John were married May 4, 1972 and went on to have three girls, Jamie, Joye and Abby. The two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 4, 2022, with a family trip to San Diego.

In 2007, Joyce retired from Lander County School District where she had served as a teacher aide, clinical aide, and secretary. Joyce was a natural at helping kids and teachers and maintained an organized, caring, and student-focused environment while serving for Lander County schools. There was never a student she wouldn’t help.

After her retirement, her continued focus was on her family and enriching the lives of her children and grandchildren. She spent time with her grandchildren and enjoyed taking them to the movies, shopping, and supporting every one of their various interests, hobbies, and accomplishments. She also traveled to Spain with her daughter Joye and met extended family while exploring her Basque heritage. She and John made several trips exploring the states pulling their camp trailer with Bruce and Tonya Jones. They visited Montana and longtime friends Gwen Kane and Kydee Schedel. Joyce spent many hours volunteering within her community at the school and local museum.

Joyce was the epitome of a caregiver. She encompassed everything that a daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, sister, and wife should be. She was the kindest soul that many of us had the pleasure to know. We are forever grateful for the time that we had with her, and the everlasting imprint she left on our hearts.

Joyce was predeceased by her father, Jess Jaca. She is survived by her husband, John Williams; mother, Aurelia Jaca; sister, Jan Harvey (Dennis), Matt (Sara), and Rebecca; daughters: Jamie Dixon (Travis), Joye Ancina (Colin), Abby Burkhart (Thain) and grandchildren: Alyx Dixon, Teylor Dixon, Cameron Ancina, Bella Ancina, Matia Ancina, Adriene Burkhart, McKenzie Burkhart, and Ryker Burkhart.

An open-house celebration of life will be held on March 4, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Battle Mountain Golf Course, 205 Fairway Drive, Battle Mountain, Nevada. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Agape Hospice of Battle Mountain, the Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum, or the Tony Williams Memorial Scholarship.