April 17, 1928—December 13, 2022

ELKO—Joyce Louise (Eavenson) Mauldin passed away peacefully from natural causes on December 13, 2022 with family holding her hands. She was loved immensely by many and is deeply missed. Born in Red Springs, Texas on April 17, 1928 she was the fifth of nine children to Earnest and Katie Eavenson. The family later moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where at age sixteen she married a handsome cowboy, Crag Mauldin. Crag and Joyce’s family grew and they eventually moved to Scofield, Utah briefly before settling in Northeastern Nevada. They lived in Carlin for 29 years and in 1984 moved to the Ryndon area outside of Elko.

Affectionately known as “Mimi” to her four children, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren, five great-great-great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends. She had a big heart and cherished watching the generations grow. While she enjoyed many hobbies like cooking and gardening, making and selling hand tied blankets was her favorite. “Blankets By Joyce” was a staple at local craft events for decades.

Joyce’s Funeral Services and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00PM at the Christ Community Church in Spring Creek. Light refreshments and some of her favorite foods will be provided afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Headstart of Northeastern Nevada in order to help other families in need.