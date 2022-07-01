Juan Manuel Garcia "Meno"

March 27, 1983 – June 20, 2022

Juan Manuel Garcia was born on March 27, 1983 in Elko, NV and passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2022. Meno is survived by his mother, Elvia Godoy; Guiellermo Godoy; daughter, Mariza Garcia; grandson, Kailaj Kay, and his girlfriend, Leah; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Meno left us unexpectedly, our hearts ache for him and we miss him very much. We have comfort knowing he is in a better place with his brother, Jesse and that they are watching over us.

A viewing will be July 6, 2022 from 5PM -8PM at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road. A Mass will be held July 7th, 2022, 10AM, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1035 C. St. Burial will be Friday July 8, 2022 at 10AM City Cemetery. Meno will be cremated and buried with his brother.

On July 7, the family invites the community to escort Meno from Burns Funeral Home to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, escorted by his employer KC Transport in his honor. Those who wish to attend please arrive between 8:30AM -9AM at Burns Funeral Home. The Family will escort Meno back to Burns Funeral Home for the cremation followed by a feed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.