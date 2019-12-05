October 2, 1923—November 23, 2019

Juanita Nachiondo passed peacefully into her Heavenly Father’s arms on November 23, 2019 with her daughters at her side.

Juanita was born to Tomas and Dominga Alcorta on the Nouque Ranch in McDermitt Oregon on October 2, 1923. She was the fourth of five Alcorta children.

As a teenager, she moved to Winnemucca to attend high school. It was in Winnemucca where she met, fell in love, and married Joe Nachiondo on March 2, 1946. Together they had two daughters Chickie Schroeder of Boise, Idaho and Karen (Tom) Johnson of Elko, Nevada. After over 30 years of marriage, they divorced and Juanita moved to Ely, Nevada.

In Ely she worked at Four Seasons Dress Shop, East Ely Pharmacy, and then for her daughter at Chickie’s Hallmark and Jewelry. In January 1986 Juanita relocated to Elko, Nevada.

Upon moving to Elko, she worked as a desk clerk at the Marquis Motel, Stockmen’s Hotel, and then as a slot attendant working at IGA Grocery, Smiths Grocery, Kmart, and Albertsons.

Juanita loved working with the public and made many friends before retiring in 2010.