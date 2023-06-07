January 21, 1943—June 3, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judith (Judie) Ann Hire. Judie passed with the love of her life Larry (Poppa) Dean Hire by her side on June 3, 2023 from a brief battle with cancer. She was born January 21, 1943 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Bill and Lois Green. Judie was the oldest of four children, Michael (Karen) Green, Bruce (Erin) Green, Helen (Pete) Chabot. Judie spent her childhood years In Yakima, Washington, Mexico, Ellensburg, Washington, and Winnemucca, Nevada where she graduated from high school. Judie lived in Winnemucca working several years at Humboldt County General Hospital before moving to Wells. She later moved to Elko where she spent many years working at Security Bank of Nevada, McMullen McPhee and later retiring from First American Title.

Judie and Larry met in 1984 in Elko and later married in 1987 where they started building their family foundation. As partners, they devoted their time to their family, they were part of the Morroders car club, they spent countless hours unselfishly taking care of the homeless community and there was not a stray animal that would be ignored. She had pure love for her flower garden, her family and her animals. To her entire family, she was a force of strength, the “anchor”, the queen of her domain, the most selfless woman and the foundation to it all. She will be missed terribly by all who had the privilege to know her.

She is survived by her husband, Larry (Poppa) Hire; children: Ricky Driggs (Mary Khoury), Lynn Driggs, Carla (Darian) Getty, Cory (Kim) Hire, Casey (Andrea) Hire, Jennifer Griffith; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bruce Green and grandson, Tony Driggs.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow at the VFW Hall. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude’s, Shriners, or ASCPCA(American Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).