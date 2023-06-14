April 23, 1939—May 9, 2023
On May 9, 2023, Judy Long passed away peacefully at home in South Fork, Nevada.
Judy was born to George and Fauntelle Wiggins on April 23, 1939. In 1958, she met and married Lloyd Cunningham and began a family which included Lonnie, Les, and Lisa. They divorced several years later. Judy was a dispatcher for the Elko Police Department. She was also a telephone operator for the local phone company back when manual wire connections were needed to make long distance telephone calls in Elko. Judy always had an entrepreneurial spirit. In the late 60’s, Judy became half owner of a cafe, The Short Stop, which was located next door to the current Tiki Hut Bar. This lasted for a couple years until it was sold. She later worked at and became the manager of Beneficial Finance where she really enjoyed working with and helping her customers. Later, she and a partner opened a clothing store called Pauline’s. She co-owned Judy’s Money Management, and lastly, Judy’s Bookkeeping which she operated for many years. This is where she met the love of her life, JD Long. They married in 1992. This was a very special marriage of 31 years. Judy always enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends, and entertaining which was centered around her wonderful meals.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, George Wiggins; mother, Fauntelle White; step-father, Morrell White; brothers: Ron Wiggins, Lowell White; sister, Janet Stanley, and daughter-in-law, Lana Long.
She is survived by her husband, JD; children: Lonnie (Stephanie) Cunningham, Les Cunningham, Lisa (Cunningham) Hansen, Brian Long, Brad (Sheilagh) Long; grandchildren: Layton Cunningham, Larissa (Micah) Johnson, Hannah Hansen, Hailey Hansen, Dakota Cunningham, Lillian Cunningham, Courtney Cunningham, Brad Long, James Long; great-grand-children: Ezekiel Johnson, Lydia Johnson, and Kinsley Dudoit.
Pending construction, a memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (1700 Stitzel Road) Saturday, July 8th at 9:30 a.m. The secondary location will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Please call 738-1774 for questions regarding construction status.
