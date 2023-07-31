March 30, 1943—July 24, 2023

Judy (Schmidt) Micheli passed away in the presence of her loving family, on July 24, 2023. Judy was born on March 30, 1943, in Bridge, ID, to Ben V. Schmidt and Luceal (Cahoon) Schmidt. Judy attended school in Malta, ID and relocated to Carlin, NV, in July, 1970. There, she met Bill Micheli and on September 12, 1970, they were married and began raising their family. Judy held various jobs including cashier at Owen’s Market and Scott’s Market. She and Bill managed the Sinclair gas station and for a brief time the arcade in Carlin. She was also the “lunch lady” at Carlin Combined Schools from 1993-2003.

None of the jobs Judy held were as important to her as the job she loved the most, which was being a mom, grandma and a homemaker. She was wonderful at all of them! Judy was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anytime she spent with her family, camping, going on picnics, gathering pine nuts in the mountains outside of Carlin and harvesting Christmas trees, (every year regardless of the weather), was where she found the most joy. She was always up for any kind of adventure and her family will miss her and her adventurous spirit very much.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, Charlene and sisters: Carol Reed and Launa Jensen. She is survived by her twin brother, Johnny Schmidt and her husband of almost 53 years, Bill Micheli. Judy is also survived by her son, Russell Micheli; daughters: Ashley Collins (Everett Hamlin) and Dalana (Todd) Tognini; her grandchildren: Chirs Whitted, Corrina Larson, Cody Collins, Torre and Taydan Tognini; her great-grandchildren: Evan, Owen and Hayden Whitted, Lavanna Collins and Cody Collins, Jr., She is also fortunate enough to be survived by an incredibly loving extended family of nieces, nephews and friends. They are all a testament to what it means to be family.

There will be a funeral Mass for Judy at 11:00 a.m. on August 14, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic church, 562 4th St., Carlin, NV. There will be a Rosary prior to Mass at 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome.