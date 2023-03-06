July 2, 1959—February 18, 2023

Our beloved Julie sadly passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2023 in Reno, NV.

Julie was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness to whomever she came in contact with.

Her greatest joy came from her six grandchildren who loved her deeply.

Julie leaves behind her loving husband, Wade; three daughters: Whitney, Lynsea (Michael) Welch, Calyn (Christopher) Rytting, brother, Mitch and sister, Kathy, (Robert) Schroeder.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Doris Barone.

As per Julie’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

The Celebration of Life will be a private ceremony with only close family members present at a later date.