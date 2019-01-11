Try 1 month for 99¢
Justin Charlie Temoke

May 31, 1983—January 5, 2019

Justin Charlie Temoke, beloved son of Samuel Temoke & Julie Henry, passed away January 5, 2019 in Elko, NV. He was born on May 31, 1983; he grew up in the area of Ruby Valley and Elko, NV. He is a graduate of Elko High School and Great Basin College (Diesel Mechanics). He is preceded in death by his Grandfather, Frank Temoke, Jr., Uncle Frank Temoke III, Great-Grandparents Frank Temoke, Sr. & Teresa (Knight) Temoke.

Justin leaves behind 2 sisters and 1 brother; Jayme Temoke, Ashley Temoke, and Sam Temoke, Jr.

Justin spent free time being an avid outdoorsman with his hunting, trapping, fishing, hiking, and camping. His greatest adventure was working with the BLM, firefighting. He knew that life was meant to be filled with family and friends, laughter, kindness & adventures. He packed as much as he could into each day & constantly pursued his passion.

Justin will be missed by many, but as he would say, tomorrows another day.

The family thanks all that have been provided by family & friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICES

WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN

THE SPRING

