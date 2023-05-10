Justin Wade Rogers
June 22, 1988 - April 25, 2023
It is with great sadness that Justin Wade Rogers, 34, passed unexpectedly on April 25, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1988, in Elko. Justin attended Elko High School from 2002-2006 and immediately enlisted into the U.S. Army after graduation. During his career, Justin deployed from Fort Bragg and Fort Bliss to Iraq, Turkey, and Qatar. He served as a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer over his 15 years of service. During his time in service, soldiers and co-workers praised his leadership abilities and selfless nature. They described him as "hard-working, compassionate, and always willing to go out of his way for others." Justin had recently retired in February 2022 and was residing in El Paso, TX where he began working for Northrop Grumman.
Justin will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will miss his sarcastic yet caring personality. He had a smile that could light up any darkness. Our greatest laughs and treasured memories will never be forgotten about a man who gave us so much to remember. We will forever miss your kind nature, quick wit, and unconditional love for family and friends.
Justin is survived by his parents: Scott and Misty Rogers; brother, Michael (Melissa) Rogers; nephews: Jameson and Liam Rogers; grandparents: Bill (Elsie) Douglas; half-brother and sister: Chase and Caitlin Stalmer. He was loved greatly by his uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held May 13, 2023 at 11:30 at the Elko Basque House.
