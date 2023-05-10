It is with great sadness that Justin Wade Rogers, 34, passed unexpectedly on April 25, 2023. He was born on June 22, 1988, in Elko. Justin attended Elko High School from 2002-2006 and immediately enlisted into the U.S. Army after graduation. During his career, Justin deployed from Fort Bragg and Fort Bliss to Iraq, Turkey, and Qatar. He served as a Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer over his 15 years of service. During his time in service, soldiers and co-workers praised his leadership abilities and selfless nature. They described him as "hard-working, compassionate, and always willing to go out of his way for others." Justin had recently retired in February 2022 and was residing in El Paso, TX where he began working for Northrop Grumman.