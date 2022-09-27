Kade Michale Lesbo

The most precious, witty, and loved son passed unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2022. Kade was born on May 22, 2006, to Mike and Louri Lesbo at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, Nevada. From an early age, it became apparent that Kade would grow to be an exceptional young man with his beautiful blue eyes. His passion in life was working on and riding dirt bikes with his dad and friends. Kade spent countless hours in the shop rebuilding anything with an engine and sometimes would be up all night with his golden retriever, Liv, right by his side. He loved the outdoors and took advantage of every opportunity to go on hunting and fishing trips with his dad, brother, and uncles. Kade loved spending time with his dad building the family’s dream home. His brother, Kason, and he spent many hours playing sports and just enjoying life together. In the Elko community, Kade was well known for his witty personality and excellence in baseball, especially pitching.