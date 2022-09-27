Kade Michale Lesbo

May 22, 2006—September 12, 2022
The most precious, witty, and loved son passed unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2022. Kade was born on May 22, 2006, to Mike and Louri Lesbo at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, Nevada. From an early age, it became apparent that Kade would grow to be an exceptional young man with his beautiful blue eyes. His passion in life was working on and riding dirt bikes with his dad and friends. Kade spent countless hours in the shop rebuilding anything with an engine and sometimes would be up all night with his golden retriever, Liv, right by his side. He loved the outdoors and took advantage of every opportunity to go on hunting and fishing trips with his dad, brother, and uncles. Kade loved spending time with his dad building the family’s dream home. His brother, Kason, and he spent many hours playing sports and just enjoying life together. In the Elko community, Kade was well known for his witty personality and excellence in baseball, especially pitching.
Kade is survived by his parents: Mike and Louri; brother, Kason; his loyal Golden Retriever, Liv and beloved cat, Addie; his paternal grandparents: Jerry and Melodie Wornek; maternal grandparents: Rob and Sunny Johnson and Roger (Sue) Gervais; uncles: Marcus Lesbo (Renee), Martin Lesbo (Aimee), Mitchell Lesbo (Sierra); aunt, Katie Mazzie (Ryan) and aunts: JoAnn Casalez (Jeff) and Amanda Cole (Jessica); uncles: Bobbie Johnson and Jonathan Gervais and many, many beloved cousins.
A celebration of Kade’s life will begin with a Balloon Release at Upper Kump Field on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m. His funeral will be on October 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Elko Convention Center Auditorium. The family would like to invite all those who knew and loved Kade to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Kade Lesbo Memorial Fund at the Elko Federal Credit Union to create a Scholarship in his name.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.