July 22, 2000 – April 23, 2020
Kaitlyn Nichole Torres, age 19, of Eureka, NV, gained her angel wings on April 23, 2020. She was born on July 22, 2000, to Chris and Maureen in Elko, Nevada. Kaitlyn graduated from Eureka County High School in 2018. She was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, cheerleading, softball, clogging and participated in many public speaking contests.
Kaitlyn worked at the Eureka County Swimming Pool as a lifeguard. She was a Junior at Boise State University and loved living in Boise where she had met some of her very best friends. Kaitlyn loved hunting, swimming, shopping, going to concerts, traveling, daisies, and Disneyland. More than anything, Kaitlyn loved spending time with family and friends, and always loved to make everyone laugh. Her nephew Cooper was the light of her life and she enjoyed facetiming him.
She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and star of our hearts. Kaitlyn leaves us smiling through our tears.
Kaitlyn is survived by father, Chris (Angela) Torres of Elko, NV; mother, Maureen (Nate) Garner of Eureka, NV; sister, Marissa (Denver) Otteson and nephew Cooper of Reno, NV. She will be greatly missed by grandmother Karen Labarry, grandparents Dave and Mary Torres, aunt Rayna (Luke) Baca, uncle Adrian Labarry, aunt Audra Green, uncle Davey Torres, and cousins Shawn, Mia, Vincent, Aubrie, and Trey. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Labarry.
Memorial services will be held for Kaitlyn on May 16, 2020, at the Eureka County Fairgrounds at 11am.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.