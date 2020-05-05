× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 22, 2000 – April 23, 2020

Kaitlyn Nichole Torres, age 19, of Eureka, NV, gained her angel wings on April 23, 2020. She was born on July 22, 2000, to Chris and Maureen in Elko, Nevada. Kaitlyn graduated from Eureka County High School in 2018. She was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, cheerleading, softball, clogging and participated in many public speaking contests.

Kaitlyn worked at the Eureka County Swimming Pool as a lifeguard. She was a Junior at Boise State University and loved living in Boise where she had met some of her very best friends. Kaitlyn loved hunting, swimming, shopping, going to concerts, traveling, daisies, and Disneyland. More than anything, Kaitlyn loved spending time with family and friends, and always loved to make everyone laugh. Her nephew Cooper was the light of her life and she enjoyed facetiming him.

She touched the lives of so many; our beloved, shining, happy girl, the light of our lives and star of our hearts. Kaitlyn leaves us smiling through our tears.